Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hinson announces re-election bid while Democrats protest her coronavirus vote

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s First District Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson formally announced Saturday she would run for re-election.

More than 500 people filled the Linn County Fair Grounds as Hinson discussed issues like the southern border. Gov. Kim Reynolds, along with Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley, also spoke at the event.

Hinson said inflation and gas prices were issues Americans faced.

“When I filled up my minivan a few weeks ago, it was the most I had spent since 2013 when my eight-year-old was in diapers,” Hinson said.

Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis is contending for the Democratic nomination in the district and could be Hinson’s opponent in 2022.

Just outside Hinson’s event at the fairgrounds, Democrats protested her stance on the American Rescue Plan.

“It was designed to rescue American people that have suffered all over the country,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker, a Democrat, said. “The past few years during the pandemic have been tragic.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal West Liberty train accident
Fatal train accident in West Liberty
Workers fill sandbags for distribution in Spillville on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Extreme rainfall causing flooding issues in northeast Iowa
A tornado touches down near Marble Rock, Iowa, on August 27, 2021. (Willard Sharp/Iowa Storm...
‘Significant damage’ reported in Marble Rock after reported tornado touchdown
AP GraphicsBank
One seriously injured in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie...
Bernie Sanders sets out to sell big government in Iowa, Indiana
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Dems call on Gov. Reynolds to change federal COVID-19 funding use
Iowa's current Congressional districts, which will change shape with new 2020 Census data.
Iowa panel schedules 3 September redistricting map hearings
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds responds to potential legal action over mask mandate ban