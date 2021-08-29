Hinson announces re-election bid while Democrats protest her coronavirus vote

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s First District Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson formally announced Saturday she would run for re-election.

More than 500 people filled the Linn County Fair Grounds as Hinson discussed issues like the southern border. Gov. Kim Reynolds, along with Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley, also spoke at the event.

Hinson said inflation and gas prices were issues Americans faced.

“When I filled up my minivan a few weeks ago, it was the most I had spent since 2013 when my eight-year-old was in diapers,” Hinson said.

Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis is contending for the Democratic nomination in the district and could be Hinson’s opponent in 2022.

Just outside Hinson’s event at the fairgrounds, Democrats protested her stance on the American Rescue Plan.

“It was designed to rescue American people that have suffered all over the country,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker, a Democrat, said. “The past few years during the pandemic have been tragic.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.