High school coaches still navigating COVID-19 impacted season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At the collegiate level, Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz made sure to educate his football team about the COVID-19 vaccine. He believes it’s important for his Hawkeyes to understand the big picture because football after all is a team sport.

“One thing about being on a team, no matter what social decisions whatever, is it is going to impact our football team in a good way or bad way. Individually, I hate to see any player, they work so hard, I hate to see anybody have to sit out because of contact tracing for 7 days minimum,” said Ferentz.

At the high school level, there has not been as much discussion about vaccination status. However, some head coaches like Marion head coach Michael Joyner decided to share his personal experience.

“In the spring in my classroom, I was enthusiastically telling kids that I had the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Joyner. “It’s one of those things you don’t just want to cross that line of trying to make anything political. You want to give them the information and encourage them to do what they believe is right for them,” he added.

As school gets going, Joyner hopes to have a more normal football season, but knows he can’t control it - not even who his players sit next to in their classrooms.

“Yes the vaccine, masks, all that, they have an opportunity to control those things, but if we can’t control it, I don’t want to worry about it,” said Joyner.

At Linn-Mar Tim Lovell wants his players to feel comfortable no matter if they decide to get the vaccine or not.

“Every family has a decision to make,” he said. “If we get some correspondents that say hey, regarding your vaccination status and quarantine, that’s going to be just the natural consequence of what they decide to do as a family and as an individual. I’m not here to impose my will on them in terms of that,” said Lovell.

Lovell said the more his team can keep guys healthy, the better off they are going to be. Regarding certain schools and their policies such as the Cedar Rapids district, vaccinated players do not have to sit out when it comes to exposure.

“If you’re vaccinated and you’re exposed, you can play. If you’re not vaccinated and you’re exposed, then you have 10 days off,” explained Cedar Rapids Kennedy football head coach Brian White about the policy.

As these coaches begin to navigate another season among the virus, they have a mutual feeling when it comes to their protecting their teams.

“We tell them, if you’re not feeling well, stay home,” said White.

