Fatal train accident in West Liberty

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and two others injured after a train collided with a vehicle in West Liberty.

It happened on August 28th, at the railroad crossing on N Columbus Street, around 2:00 PM.

Three people were in the vehicle when the accident happened. Authorities transported two to the University of Iowa Hospitals for evaluation and treatment. The third person did not survive the crash. The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

