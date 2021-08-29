Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cold front moves through, bringing a few showers or storms

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A day of transition will take place on Sunday as a cold front moves through the region.

A few showers and storms are possible in the morning, with a break by early afternoon. Then, toward late afternoon and evening, a few more storms are possible south of Highway 20. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

The front gets stalled near the Iowa/Missouri border, allowing for a few more storm chances early in the week, especially south of Interstate 80. Temperatures remain cooler, though, with highs in the low 80s through the 9-day, with generally lower humidity values, too.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal West Liberty train accident
Fatal train accident in West Liberty
A tornado touches down near Marble Rock, Iowa, on August 27, 2021. (Willard Sharp/Iowa Storm...
‘Significant damage’ reported in Marble Rock after reported tornado touchdown
Workers fill sandbags for distribution in Spillville on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Extreme rainfall causing flooding issues in northeast Iowa
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty
A person wearing a face mask walks down the street in downtown Iowa City on Friday, July 31,...
Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks at courthouses

Latest News

A scattered storm or two possible by this afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
Chances for rain and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast overnight, mainly along and...
Slight cool-down ahead
Chances for rain and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast overnight, mainly along and...
First Alert Forecast
Mostly sunny, hot and humid by the afternoon.
Some storms early, then one more hot and humid day