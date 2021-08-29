Cold front moves through, bringing a few showers or storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A day of transition will take place on Sunday as a cold front moves through the region.

A few showers and storms are possible in the morning, with a break by early afternoon. Then, toward late afternoon and evening, a few more storms are possible south of Highway 20. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

The front gets stalled near the Iowa/Missouri border, allowing for a few more storm chances early in the week, especially south of Interstate 80. Temperatures remain cooler, though, with highs in the low 80s through the 9-day, with generally lower humidity values, too.

