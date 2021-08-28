Show You Care
Xavier takes down Western Dubuque 28-14 under the bright lights of KCRG 9.2

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After Western Dubuque scored the first touchdown of the game, the Saints of Xavier fought back with a 28-7 run in the final three quarters.

Wide Receiver Aidan McDermott was a standout for the Saints, catching seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Xavier moves to 1-0, Western Dubuque moves to 0-1.

