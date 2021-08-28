West Branch travels to Lisbon and takes home a win 12-6

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - West Branch held a powerful Lisbon team to just one touchdown, never trailing in their win.

Junior RB Andy Benson scored the Bears’ first and only offensive touchdown, while senior Cash Woody made the play of the night with an interception returned for a score.

West Branch moves to 1-0, the Lions of Lisbon move to 0-1.

