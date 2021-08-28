Washington dominates Cedar Rapids rival Jefferson 79-0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Washington started their season off with a strong win of a depleted Jefferson J-Hawk squad.

Jefferson put up an admirable fight with just 21 players dressed, but they could not handle the skill position stars from Washington. Miles Thompson and Jabari Dobbs tallied two touchdowns each, while the latter led the Warriors with 121 scrimmage yards.

The Warriors move to 1-0, the J-Hawks drop to 0-1.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.