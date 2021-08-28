Show You Care
In a top-10 showdown, Prairie beats Pleasant Valley 27-21

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans at John Wall Field had a treat on Friday night, where the Hawks of Cedar Rapids Prairie won a thriller 27-21.

Senior Caden Striegel had the game-winning interception late in the 4th quarter, and added two fumble recoveries. Junior Makelle Taylor provided the offensive firepower, running for 136 yards and three TDs.

Prairie moves to 1-0, Pleasant Valley moves to 0-1.

