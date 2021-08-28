Some storms early, then one more hot and humid day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered storms are possible early on Saturday, before more hot and humid weather for another day.

The focus for additional storms later today shifts well north of our area, leaving us hot and humid for most of the day. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

A cold front sweeps though on Sunday, bringing one more chance for some showers and storms, particularly along and south of Highway 20. Then, cooler and drier air stays in place for a while.

A few more storms are possible south where the front gets hung up on Monday, with a better chance for more of the area on Tuesday.

No return to high heat in the near future after this weekend, though, so enjoy the break while we have it.

