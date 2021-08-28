Slight cool-down ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for rain and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast overnight, mainly along and north of Highway 20. Look scattered activity in this area as the bulk of the rain with this system appears to focus even farther north than the TV9 viewing area. On Sunday, a cold front could bring another batch of rain or thunderstorms, this time south of Highway 20. This chance looks even more scattered and light. Cooler air behind the front will lead to highs in the low to mid-80s in the coming days with this seasonal air looking to continue for some time.

