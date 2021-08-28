Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Slight cool-down ahead

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for rain and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast overnight, mainly along and north of Highway 20. Look scattered activity in this area as the bulk of the rain with this system appears to focus even farther north than the TV9 viewing area. On Sunday, a cold front could bring another batch of rain or thunderstorms, this time south of Highway 20. This chance looks even more scattered and light. Cooler air behind the front will lead to highs in the low to mid-80s in the coming days with this seasonal air looking to continue for some time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted
A tornado touches down near Marble Rock, Iowa, on August 27, 2021. (Willard Sharp/Iowa Storm...
‘Significant damage’ reported in Marble Rock after reported tornado touchdown
Cedar Rapids police investigating Thursday evening shooting incident, no one injured
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache

Latest News

Chances for rain and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast overnight, mainly along and...
First Alert Forecast
Mostly sunny, hot and humid by the afternoon.
Some storms early, then one more hot and humid day
Mostly sunny, hot and humid by the afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Storms Possible - Hot and Humid Saturday