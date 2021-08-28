‘Significant damage’ reported in Marble Rock after reported tornado touchdown

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Floyd County said that a reported tornado caused significant damage in and around the community of Marble Rock.

Emergency management officials said the tornado touched down around 6 p.m. Power lines and trees were knocked over in the community of about 300 people.

The Marble Rock Fire Department said there was serious to damage to several buildings south and east of town. The department said that “large above-ground propane tanks were knocked over by a tornado.”

Officials are asking people to avoid the areas as emergency crews respond to the scene.

Crop damage was reported across Floyd County as several rounds of severe weather moved through.

Crop and power line damage has also been reported in Chickasaw County. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.