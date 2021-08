DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a battle of two great Dubuque teams, Senior came out on top.

The Rams were the only team to score in the first half, and never relinquished the lead. Quarterback Jack Gilligan made the biggest play of the night, sprinting 79 yards for a touchdown before halftime.

Senior moves to 1-0, Hempstead moves to 0-1.

