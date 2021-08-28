Regina Catholic takes down Williamsburg in a defensive slugfest 16-14

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In front of their home fans Regina Catholic came back in the 4th quarter to take down Williamsburg.

The Raiders took a 14-10 lead into the final frame, but running backs Levi Daniel and Jack Tierney drove the Regals down the field to take the lead with 22 second left. Tierney scored the final touchdown while Daniel scored the other for the Regals.

Regina Catholic moves to 1-0, Williamsburg moves to 0-1.

