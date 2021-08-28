MLB auctioning Field of Dreams memorabilia to support Dubuque cancer center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s first major league regular season baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site is proving to be more than just a game.

Major League Baseball is auctioning off items worn from the Yankees and White Sox game back on August 12 for a good cause. Proceeds will go towards supporting MercyOne Dubuque’s Cancer Center. Some of the items they are auctioning include the actual jerseys and batting helmets the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees used during the Field of Dreams game.

The money will go towards the cancer center’s endowment fund that will help with buying supplies, extending education for staff, and helping patients with travel and lodging expenses. Staff at MercyOne Dubuque said that MLB staff also spent time with patients on the day of the game as well.

”They took two hours out of that day, which they could have just spent in Dyersville in the Field of Dreams, but they took two hours out of that day to come here, recognize our patients, recognize that we stand with you, what you are going through,” Chad Kruse, regional director at MercyOne Dubuque’s Cancer Center, said.

The opening bid for each item is set to start at $200. The auction is open through Sunday, September 5th. You can find the auction here.

