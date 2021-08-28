Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marion American Legion supplies high school with 100 American Flags for classrooms

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in February, the Iowa House passed a bill, requiring schools to say the pledge of allegiance and show the American Flag every day. Now, some schools need to find a way to get flags for every classroom without going over budget.

Marion Independent School District has almost every student back in classrooms this year. In order to get each classroom a flag without going above budget, they’re working with the Marion American Legion.

Chad Steffen with the Marion American Legion was able to help supply about 100 flags for the high school. He presented them before Marion’s first football game on Friday.

“The American Legion was approached by the Marion Independent School District for flags for the classrooms to help with budget cuts and everything,” said Steffen.

Since more students are doing in-person class this year, the school district needed to provide more flags to comply with state law.

High School Principal Greg Semler says they started reciting the pledge every day after the law officially passed.

“We did an assessment of our buildings. We had some flags, but we didn’t have a uniform set of flags and we didn’t have enough flags. So then we were really excited when the legion reached out and said they’d supply them for us,” said Semler

Steffen said when the request first came in, the American Legion supplier was out of flags.

“The only type of flags we supply are American made flags. So I approached a couple other vendors and the first question I would ask is if the flags are American made,” said Steffen.

Once he found a supplier with enough to supply the school district, Steffen put in the order and helped organize the presentation at Marion’s first football game.

“It’s particularly really important to us because those are veterans and that is a special meaning to us that we get to represent them and receive those flags from those folks,” said Semler.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted
Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers

Latest News

State law require American legion in Iowa classrooms, Marion supplied with flags
Law requires schools to recite pledge of allegiance, Marion is supplied with flags
In Montezuma, downtown windows are full of posters about Xavior Harrelson, the 11-year-old boy...
Friday marks three months of searching for Xavior Harrelson
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, evacuees walk to be processed at Hamid Karzai...
Marine from Omaha among those killed in Afghanistan
Tornado touches down west of Marble Rock