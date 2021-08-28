Marion American Legion supplies high school with 100 American Flags for classrooms

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in February, the Iowa House passed a bill, requiring schools to say the pledge of allegiance and show the American Flag every day. Now, some schools need to find a way to get flags for every classroom without going over budget.

Marion Independent School District has almost every student back in classrooms this year. In order to get each classroom a flag without going above budget, they’re working with the Marion American Legion.

Chad Steffen with the Marion American Legion was able to help supply about 100 flags for the high school. He presented them before Marion’s first football game on Friday.

“The American Legion was approached by the Marion Independent School District for flags for the classrooms to help with budget cuts and everything,” said Steffen.

Since more students are doing in-person class this year, the school district needed to provide more flags to comply with state law.

High School Principal Greg Semler says they started reciting the pledge every day after the law officially passed.

“We did an assessment of our buildings. We had some flags, but we didn’t have a uniform set of flags and we didn’t have enough flags. So then we were really excited when the legion reached out and said they’d supply them for us,” said Semler

Steffen said when the request first came in, the American Legion supplier was out of flags.

“The only type of flags we supply are American made flags. So I approached a couple other vendors and the first question I would ask is if the flags are American made,” said Steffen.

Once he found a supplier with enough to supply the school district, Steffen put in the order and helped organize the presentation at Marion’s first football game.

“It’s particularly really important to us because those are veterans and that is a special meaning to us that we get to represent them and receive those flags from those folks,” said Semler.

