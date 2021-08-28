Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marine from Omaha among those killed in Afghanistan

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, evacuees walk to be processed at Hamid Karzai...
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, evacuees walk to be processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)(Sgt. Isaiah Campbell | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of a 23-year-old Marine from Omaha says he was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page said Friday in a statement that he was part of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines based in Camp Pendleton, California. Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha metro area.

The family said he is mourned by his parents, stepmother and stepfather, four siblings, a girlfriend and grandparents. The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted
Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers

Latest News

State law require American legion in Iowa classrooms, Marion supplied with flags
Marion American Legion supplies high school with 100 American Flags for classrooms
State law require American legion in Iowa classrooms, Marion supplied with flags
Law requires schools to recite pledge of allegiance, Marion is supplied with flags
In Montezuma, downtown windows are full of posters about Xavior Harrelson, the 11-year-old boy...
Friday marks three months of searching for Xavior Harrelson
Tornado touches down west of Marble Rock