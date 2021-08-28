Kennedy exercises their demons, takes down Iowa City West on the road 27-20
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After four straight losses to Iowa City West, the Cougars went south to Iowa City and took home a win 27-20.
Kennedy dominated with a powerful rushing attack. Jazan Williams led the way with 33 attempts, 184 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Blietz only completed five passes in the contest, but one of them for a touchdown to CJ Coker.
Kennedy moves to 1-0 while Iowa City West drops to 0-1.
