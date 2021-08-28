Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks at courthouses

A person wearing a face mask walks down the street in downtown Iowa City on Friday, July 31,...
A person wearing a face mask walks down the street in downtown Iowa City on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court will require everyone entering any Iowa courthouse to wear a face covering, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that in the order issued Friday, Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen says the court is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus with “its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts.”

Christensen says the court reviewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the wearing of masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted
A tornado touches down near Marble Rock, Iowa, on August 27, 2021. (Willard Sharp/Iowa Storm...
‘Significant damage’ reported in Marble Rock after reported tornado touchdown
Cedar Rapids police investigating Thursday evening shooting incident, no one injured
Cedar Rapids Community School District partners with Horizons to transport students to school

Latest News

The Marion Public Library opened a temporary location on Seventh Avenue on Sept. 8, 2020.
Marion Public Library to require masks regardless of vaccination status
ImpactLife announced on Friday it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated for...
ImpactLife to require employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19
Poll shows majority of Americans support mask mandates
Des Moines Public Schools are seeing a major increase in virtual learning enrollment.
Virtual learning enrollment rises for Des Moines public schools