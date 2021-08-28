Show You Care
Friday marks three months of searching for Xavior Harrelson

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks the third-month people have searched for a missing Montezuma boy. Jacki Bolen, who is the Mayor of Montezuma, said she believes law enforcement needs to inform the public about the direction of the search for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

She said the lack of information has created confusion and anxiety in the community about their children’s safety.

“Are the kids safe that are riding their bike to school?” Bolen said. “You know, is it okay for the parents to allow that to happen? Is there somebody in the community we need to be careful of? We truly just don’t know.”

She said the lack of information has created confusion about the case as well.

The Poweshiek County Sherrif’s Office said there’s not a lot of information with the public because it is still an active investigation. Sheriff Tom Kriegel told us the department is still receiving tips and said there is no additional threat to public safety.

A community Facebook group organized a “Day of Action” on Friday to ask people across the country to spread the word through email, social media and by handing out flyers. They are asking people to email friends, share posts on social media and hand out flyers to raise awareness.

Harrelson was last seen May 27 in his mobile home park. His hometown is still covered in his favorite color, orange. Xavior’s face also covers the town on hundreds of missing person posters. State and federal authorities are involved in the investigation. But there has been no update on the case since shortly after he went missing.

Xavior’s mother, Sarah, came forward publically for the first time last week to discuss her son’s disappearance. She, along with several volunteers, passed out around 10,000 flyers at the state fair.

If you or anyone you know has information related to Xavior Harrelson, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office at 641-623-2107.

