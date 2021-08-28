Extreme rainfall causing flooding issues in northeast Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple rounds of very heavy rainfall in parts of northern Iowa have caused flooding issues on Saturday morning, including fast rises on area rivers.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for a broad area of northeast Iowa, including Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek Counties in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. Officials reported flooding in the area after 3 to 8 inches of rainfall occurred Friday night into Saturday morning. More rainfall was taking place in the affected area as of mid-Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from Friday into Saturday morning. (KCRG)

Some area roads, including a few major highways, were impassable due to flood waters, according to law enforcement and the Iowa Department of Transportation. This includes Iowa Highway 9 west of Decorah, and U.S. Highway 18 west of Fredericksburg and New Hampton.

Several roads / highways in northeast Iowa are closed due to flooding. This shot was taken near Fredericksburg, IA along Highway 18. There are closures between New Hampton and Charles City, IA as well. #iawx pic.twitter.com/OLuQpwOqKx — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 28, 2021

Rainfall was causing some area rivers to rise rapidly, particularly the Turkey River basin. That river exceeded major flood stage in Spillville on Saturday morning, headed to an early afternoon crest of 15.6 feet, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. Downstream, water was rising in Elkader, with an eventual major flood stage crest of 20.1 feet on Sunday afternoon. The Turkey River at Garber was projected to reach moderate flood stage at a crest of 22.4 feet on Sunday evening.

Current river stages, as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, and forecasts, as of 10:00 a.m., along the Turkey River in northeast Iowa. (KCRG)

Winneshiek County Emergency Management was making sandbags available for residents in Spillville as water quickly rose on the Turkey River, according to a post to the agency’s Facebook page.

PLEASE SHARE SPILLVILLE residents: There are pre-filled sandbags available at the Spillville city shop. Help yourself... Posted by Winneshiek County Emergency Management on Saturday, August 28, 2021

High water, including some readings above flood stage, was present on portions of the Upper Iowa, Wapsipinicon, and Cedar River in northeast Iowa.

