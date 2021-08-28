Show You Care
Clear Creek-Amana wins a wild one at Marion 36-35

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite an early offensive clinic from the Wolves, the Clippers mounted a second half comeback to knock off Marion.

Quarterback Ben Swails had three touchdown passes, including the final two touchdowns of the game. Clear Creek-Amana’s defense stepped up in the final quarter, forcing two turnovers on downs in Clipper territory. A hat tip goes to Marion’s Alex Mota, who threw for 170 yards and added 103 on the ground.

Clear Creek-Amana moves to 1-0, Marion drops to 0-1.

