Clear Creek-Amana wins a wild one at Marion 36-35

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite an early offensive clinic from the Wolves, the Clippers mounted a second half comeback to knock off Marion.

Quarterback Ben Swails had three touchdown passes, including the final two touchdowns of the game. Clear Creek-Amana’s defense stepped up in the final quarter, forcing two turnovers on downs in Clipper territory. A hat tip goes to Marion’s Alex Mota, who threw for 170 yards and added 103 on the ground.

Clear Creek-Amana moves to 1-0, Marion drops to 0-1.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.