CAMANCHE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a Quad Cities showdown, Beckman Catholic held steady on the road to take down Camanche.

An early score from Tucker Dickherber made it 7-0 Storm, but the Trailblazers went on a 28-0 run behind three TDs from running back Owen Huehnergarth.

Beckman Catholic moves to 1-0 while Camanche drops to 0-1.

