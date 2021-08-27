Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Day of Action planned Friday for missing Xavior Harrelson

Xavior Harrelson, missing for three months
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks three months since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared from his hometown of Montezuma.

And now a community volunteer group is organizing a “Day of Action” to ask people across the country to spread the word through email, social media and by handing out flyers.

“Xavior needs us,” Joy VanLandschoot, founder of Mollie’s Movement, said in a news release. “There are so many ways to help spread awareness that he is missing. We need to keep asking, ‘Where’s Xavior?’ Please do three things (Friday) to spread the word and to bring Xavior home. Can you imagine the ripple effect if everyone did three little things?”

Find more information on the Finding Xavior Harrelson Facebook page.

Harrelson was last seen May 27 in his mobile home park. His hometown is now covered in his favorite color, orange. Xavior’s face also covers the town on hundreds of missing person posters.

State and federal authorities are involved in the investigation. But there has been no update on the case since shortly after he went missing.

Xavior’s mother, Sarah, came forward publically for the first time last week to discuss her son’s disappearance. She says she just wants him found.

If you or anyone you know has information related to Xavior Harrelson, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy...
‘Do what’s best for the community,’ Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy
Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy...
'Do what's best for the community,' Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy
Poll shows majority of Americans support mask mandates
People fleeing Afghanistan on a crowded plane. (WHSV)
Afghan family escapes to Des Moines amid crisis