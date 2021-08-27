Day of Action planned Friday for missing Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks three months since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared from his hometown of Montezuma.

And now a community volunteer group is organizing a “Day of Action” to ask people across the country to spread the word through email, social media and by handing out flyers.

“Xavior needs us,” Joy VanLandschoot, founder of Mollie’s Movement, said in a news release. “There are so many ways to help spread awareness that he is missing. We need to keep asking, ‘Where’s Xavior?’ Please do three things (Friday) to spread the word and to bring Xavior home. Can you imagine the ripple effect if everyone did three little things?”

Find more information on the Finding Xavior Harrelson Facebook page.

Harrelson was last seen May 27 in his mobile home park. His hometown is now covered in his favorite color, orange. Xavior’s face also covers the town on hundreds of missing person posters.

State and federal authorities are involved in the investigation. But there has been no update on the case since shortly after he went missing.

Xavior’s mother, Sarah, came forward publically for the first time last week to discuss her son’s disappearance. She says she just wants him found.

If you or anyone you know has information related to Xavior Harrelson, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.