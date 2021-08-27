Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers
Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
Ida strengthens into a hurricane
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates