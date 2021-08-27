Show You Care
Trees, power lines down in Keokuk County following severe weather

Severe storms moving through Sigourney during the evening of Thursday, August 27, 2021. (KCRG CityCAM Network)((KCRG CityCAM Network))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe storms moving through southeastern Iowa caused damage in Keokuk County.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office said that trees and power lines are down across the town following the storms that moved through after 10 p.m. Thursday. Damage was also reported just north Lancaster, where winds blew the roof off a barn.

More than 2,000 customers lost power between Keokuk, Poweshiek and Washington Counties as the storms moved through. As of 12:40 a.m., more than 500 customers remained without power.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

