Trees, power lines down in Keokuk County following severe weather

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe storms moving through southeastern Iowa caused damage in Keokuk County.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office said that trees and power lines are down across the town following the storms that moved through after 10 p.m. Thursday. Damage was also reported just north Lancaster, where winds blew the roof off a barn.

More than 2,000 customers lost power between Keokuk, Poweshiek and Washington Counties as the storms moved through. As of 12:40 a.m., more than 500 customers remained without power.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

