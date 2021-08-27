Show You Care
Strong storms bring heavy rain threat

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As more storms push across eastern Iowa our severe threat remains.  However, it appears that there is an even greater chance for heavy rain.

The SPC has downgraded the severe weather risk across parts of our northwestern zone with most of eastern Iowa still under a slight risk for severe weather overnight tonight.(KCRG)

The severe threat is due to very unstable air and numerous boundaries in place for storms to develop along. Some of these storms could contain strong wind gusts as the primary threat.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms storms are also likely.   Plenty of moisture remains in place making rainfall totals greater than 3″ possible.  This will be especially true in areas where thunderstorms train over the same region.  Training storms occur when storms line up in such a way that the same area is seeing storms one after another, bringing nearly continuous rainfall without a break to dry out. This can result in quick rises in streams and creeks as well as street and low-lying area flooding. Flood watches are in place through Friday morning for areas along and north of Highway 30 where this is most likely to occur.

Flash flooding may occur in parts of eastern Iowa overnight into Friday thanks to training thunderstorms.(KCRG)
Flash flooding may occur in parts of eastern Iowa overnight into Friday thanks to training thunderstorms.(KCRG)

An additional thunderstorm chance is possible Friday afternoon and evening.  These storms also could be strong to severe.

Stay weather aware tonight and tomorrow.

