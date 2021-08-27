Storms Possible - Hot and Humid Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and muggy air continues to bring storms chances. It appears northern Iowa is again favored for more activity tonight. While isolated storms are possible in the unstable air most should remain north of Highway 20. Storms that do develop there have the potential to be severe with damaging wind and heavy rain. Saturday is hot with the heat index near 100. Some relief comes on Sunday after a cold front moves south bringing storm chances and lower dew points early next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

