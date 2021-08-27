Show You Care
Severe weather possible Friday evening across northern Iowa

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. August 27, 2021 for northeast Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe weather is moving across Northern Iowa this evening. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for areas east of Interstate 35, and along and north of Highway 18.

“Thunderstorms have intensified over the last few hours as they moved across north-central Iowa,” said First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters. “These storms are moving into an area favorable for the development of severe weather this evening.”

Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are also possible, Winters said.

Heavy rain is also possible as the storms move through.

The storms should move out of the area late Friday night.

