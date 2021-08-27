Show You Care
Rain continues north, quiet elsewhere today

Flash flooding possible in northern Iowa
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms are ongoing this morning over mainly locations north of Highway 20. Flash flooding may be an issue in far northern sections through the morning as heavy rain continues. Farther south, a generally quiet day is expected, though it’ll be plenty warm and humid. Look for highs into the 80s north and 90s south. This same front is in the area tonight and may generate a few more storms, especially over the northwest half of our area. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday continues to look warm and humid yet again, but fairly dry overall. On Sunday, a cold front moves in from the northwest which should cool the temperatures down to the lower 80s and bring along with it a chance of storms. Plan on cooler temperatures to start next week.

