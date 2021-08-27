Show You Care
Poll shows majority of Americans support mask mandates

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows more Americans support mask mandates for teachers and students in schools.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted the survey.

Nearly 60 percent of surveyed adults are in favor of school mask mandates.

  • 59 percent of people want teachers to wear masks
  • 58 percent also want students to wear masks
  • 59 percent of people think K-12 schools should mandate the vaccines for teachers
  • 55 percent think students over the age of 12 should be required to get vaccinated

In Iowa, counties, cities and schools are not legally able to issue mask mandates.

Governor Reynolds signed the law banning the mandates in May.

Thousands of parents and health officials are asking Iowa City Schools to go against the law and mandate masks.

As of Friday morning, 29 students and one staff member at the district are infected with COVID-19.

