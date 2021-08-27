Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy...
‘Do what’s best for the community,’ Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination
Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy...
'Do what's best for the community,' Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators