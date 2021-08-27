North Liberty Community Pantry opens Community Closet

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Liberty Community Pantry is hosting the grand opening of their Community Closet Friday. The pantry has served the North Liberty Community since 1985.

“We really wanted to start 2021 with a positive program and sort of fill a need that hasn’t been met in the community,”' said Kailia Rome, North Liberty Food Pantry Executive Director.

The closet has items like undergarments, workwear, shoes, and more. They will offer sizing from infants to adults.

“We’re trying to provide professional wear workwear, interview type clothing, and also clothing for kids to go back to school as kids grow out of things very frequently,” said Rome.

Families served by the pantry are able to shop the closet one time a week, and each person is able to take up to 5 items.

Items in the closet are donated by local community members.

“The North Liberty community has been extremely generous with donations, the clothing donations have just been pouring in, which has been great,” said Rome. “There was a need in the community to donate clothes. And folks cleaned out their closets a lot during the pandemic,”.

The closet will be open at the same hours as the pantry.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.