Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

North Liberty Community Pantry opens Community Closet

North Liberty Community Closet Opens
North Liberty Community Closet Opens(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Liberty Community Pantry is hosting the grand opening of their Community Closet Friday. The pantry has served the North Liberty Community since 1985.

“We really wanted to start 2021 with a positive program and sort of fill a need that hasn’t been met in the community,”' said Kailia Rome, North Liberty Food Pantry Executive Director.

The closet has items like undergarments, workwear, shoes, and more. They will offer sizing from infants to adults.

“We’re trying to provide professional wear workwear, interview type clothing, and also clothing for kids to go back to school as kids grow out of things very frequently,” said Rome.

Families served by the pantry are able to shop the closet one time a week, and each person is able to take up to 5 items.

Items in the closet are donated by local community members.

“The North Liberty community has been extremely generous with donations, the clothing donations have just been pouring in, which has been great,” said Rome. “There was a need in the community to donate clothes. And folks cleaned out their closets a lot during the pandemic,”.

The closet will be open at the same hours as the pantry.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers
Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted

Latest News

The Marion Public Library opened a temporary location on Seventh Avenue on Sept. 8, 2020.
Marion Public Library to require masks regardless of vaccination status
ImpactLife announced on Friday it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated for...
ImpactLife to require employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19
A former interpreter for U.S. troops in Afghanistan is now watching in shock from his home in...
Former interpreter for US troops watches Afghanistan situation in shock from Iowa home
Marion Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant.
Marion police investigating infant death