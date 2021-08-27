Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted

(Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after an infant was pronounced dead in Marion on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at the Azure Apartments on 10th Street and Boyson Road.

First responders were unable to resuscitate the child.

An autopsy will also be conducted.

Officials have not release additional details at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Flags ordered to half-staff in Iowa in honor of US service members killed in Kabul terror attack
Cedar Rapids Community School District partners with Horizons to transport students to school
Severe storms moving through Sigourney during the evening of Thursday, August 27, 2021. (KCRG...
Trees, power lines down in Keokuk County following severe weather
Home owners experience storm damage
Experts said homeowners still finding derecho damaged trees amid recent storms