Marion police investigating death of infant, autopsy to be conducted

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after an infant was pronounced dead in Marion on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at the Azure Apartments on 10th Street and Boyson Road.

First responders were unable to resuscitate the child.

An autopsy will also be conducted.

Officials have not release additional details at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.