Iowa law enforcement agencies participate in multi-state effort to combat human trafficking

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on Operation United Front, a multi-state effort to combat human trafficking.(Missouri Attorney General's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa law enforcement agencies on Thursday, into Friday morning, participated in a multi-state operation that resulted in 102 arrests and identified 47 victims of human trafficking.

Agencies from Iowa, in particular, executed 10 search warrants, identified five businesses involved in human trafficking, made 11 arrests and seized a large quantity of U.S. currency.

Operation United Front utilized “sting” operations to rescue victims and sex workers, and arrested perpetrators of human trafficking across multiple states. The operation was coordinated by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“Human trafficking uniquely affects Iowa given our proximity to major metropolitan areas like Kansas City and Chicago and the intersection of two major interstate systems,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “As a result, we know human trafficking is happening in Iowa and that it occurs in a variety of settings. We thank our law enforcement partners and state and federal prosecutors for the unified commitment to stamp out human trafficking in our cities and counties throughout Iowa.”

The Iowa law enforcement agencies participating in the operation included: the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Ankeny Police Department, Clive Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Urbandale Police Department, Walcott Police Department, West Des Moines Police Department, and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force

In addition to law enforcement from Iowa, agencies from Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin participated in Operation United Front.

