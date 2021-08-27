ImpactLife to require employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - ImpactLife announced on Friday it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1.

Employees must fulfill the requirement by getting either the two dose Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The blood center, headquartered in Davenport, employs more than 700 employees at locations in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.

In a release, ImpactLife said the decision was made to help ensure a safe work environment and to provide clarity on employee’s vaccination status for donors, volunteers, vendors and hospitals.

“Our decision comes after several weeks of dialogue and deliberation, with feedback from key stakeholders across our organization,” said Mike Parejko, Chief Executive Officer. “Ultimately, the decision to require COVID‐19 vaccination was unanimously supported by our executive management team, our medical leadership, and Board of Directors. We believe this step will help ensure the safety of our staff and the ability to continue to provide our region’s blood supply as we work through the COVID‐19 pandemic.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has received full FDA approval, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available under emergency use authorization.

ImpactLife has locations in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City/Coralville, Muscatine and Ottumwa.

