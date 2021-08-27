Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Bremer, Fayette Counties

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Bremer and Fayette Counties due to Tuesday’s severe weather.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, and the Disaster Case Management Program.

Residents looking for assistance under the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program will have 45 days from the proclamation date to submit a claim. Grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level will be provided under the program. The grants will assist with home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing costs.

To receive reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery, residents will need to provide original receipts.

For more information on the Individual Assistance Grant Program, click here.

Under the Disaster Case Management Program, managers help clients create disaster recovery plans and provide advice about obtaining service or resources. There are no income eligibility requirements for the program, but it will close 180 days from the date of proclamation.

For more information on the Disaster Case Management Program, click here.

Officials also encourage residents to report storm damage, including property, road, utility, and other storm-related damage, to state and local officials. To report damage, click here.

