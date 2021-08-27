Flags ordered to half-staff in Iowa in honor of US service members killed in Kabul terror attack

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on August 30 in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims of the terrorist attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.

It comes in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower flags for the same length of time.

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement on Thursday:

“The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones. Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation.”

