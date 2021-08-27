Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Do what’s best for the community,’ Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy

The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids has been named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy about leadership and compassionate service.

The event Thursday night was a part of the Mustang Leadership Program Series.

Fairley gained national attention for feeding hundreds in Cedar Rapids following the derecho.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power this year.

He also has been named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Fairley told TV9 his message to students is to give back.

“Step up when it’s the right time. Do what’s best for the community. Always be on time and do the best you can.”

He also says whatever business you choose to run, know the ins and outs and never stop practicing your craft.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy...
'Do what's best for the community,' Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy
Poll shows majority of Americans support mask mandates
The mother of a missing 11-year-old boy from Montezuma is speaking out for the first time...
Day of Action planned Friday for missing Xavior Harrelson
People fleeing Afghanistan on a crowded plane. (WHSV)
Afghan family escapes to Des Moines amid crisis