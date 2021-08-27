‘Do what’s best for the community,’ Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy about leadership and compassionate service.

The event Thursday night was a part of the Mustang Leadership Program Series.

Fairley gained national attention for feeding hundreds in Cedar Rapids following the derecho.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power this year.

He also has been named among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Fairley told TV9 his message to students is to give back.

“Step up when it’s the right time. Do what’s best for the community. Always be on time and do the best you can.”

He also says whatever business you choose to run, know the ins and outs and never stop practicing your craft.

