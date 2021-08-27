Cedar Rapids police investigating Thursday evening shooting incident, no one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a report of gunshots on the city’s northeast side Thursday evening.

Officials said a 23-year-old woman told them she was driving in the 1100 block of I Avenue NE when people in another vehicle shot at her vehicle. There were reportedly two other people in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police were called regarding this incident at about 6:44 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

