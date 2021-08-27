Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Community School District partners with Horizons to transport students to school

(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to the shortage of bus drivers, Cedar Rapids Community School District looked to local organizations to help safely transport to and from school.

Horizons has provided rides for local community members for 60 years.

“It just feels really good to be able to provide our mission, which is transportation should not be a barrier. So being able to step up and fill that service gap. Even if it’s not for our traditional clients. It’s still a great thing,” said Kelzye Bedwell, Horizons Director of Financial Wellness.

Without the help of an additional transportation provider, CRCSD says they would have had to add an additional bus route and change start and end times for students.

“It really assisted us. So we didn’t have to change starting and ending times for our school system,” said Nicole Kooiker, CRCSD Deputy Superintendent.

Kooiker says the district is looking for a more permanent solution to the shortage of bus drivers.

“We even talked about, you know, construction companies, and when they’re not busy, a lot of those drivers have CDL’s. So I think it’s going to be really thinking creatively, offering competitive wages and benefits, talking with community partners, and then just really being strategic,” said Kooiker.

The district has a wide variety of openings for many positions. A list of both part-time and full-time employment opportunities can be found here.

