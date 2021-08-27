Show You Care
Bernie Sanders sets out to sell big government in Iowa, Indiana

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie...
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Sanders has long argued that steep federal spending and bigger government can improve the lives of working class Americans and win back the kinds of disaffected, largely white voters who flocked to Donald Trump. The Vermont senator is venturing into Trump country to test that theory. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders has long argued that steep federal spending and bigger government can improve the lives of working class Americans and win back the kinds of disaffected, largely white voters who flocked to Donald Trump.

The Vermont senator is venturing into Trump country to test that theory this weekend.

He’s swinging through two reliably red states to promote a $3.5 trillion budget proposal that’s packed with progressive initiatives and financed by higher taxes on the rich.

Sanders will hold town halls in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday, choosing two congressional districts where Trump’s vote totals increased between 2016 and 2020.

