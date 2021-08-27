Athlete of the Week: Myles Davis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly every day, you’ll find Marion baseball star Myles Davis at the batting cages. He’s always working hard, and last spring it paid off. Myles led his team with a .496 batting average, and had the game winning hit in the state title game. And he was only a freshman. He’s already committed to play baseball at the University of Iowa, and he’s got three years at Marion ahead of him.

