Afghan family escapes to Des Moines amid crisis

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A family is now in Des Moines after they were evacuated out of Afghanistan.

Officials have evacuated more than 82,000.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants says this family was among the first to get out.

The committee director, Kerri True-Funk, says she cannot show the family for their safety.

She says they were able to resettle in Des Moines quickly because there were already working to move here on a special immigrant visa.

She says the resettlement process usually takes years, but it’s changing due to the ongoing crisis.

“In this situation, they are coming to the local places and having background checks, medical screenings, a variety of different pieces that would be part of that two-year process, but is being expedited,” True-Funk said. “That being said, they are going to be on those military bases for a while.”

She says they settled the family in an apartment and will pay their rent for a few months.

