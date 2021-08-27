Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Afghan family escapes to Des Moines amid crisis

By WOI
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A family is now in Des Moines after they were evacuated out of Afghanistan.

Officials have evacuated more than 82,000.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants says this family was among the first to get out.

The committee director, Kerri True-Funk, says she cannot show the family for their safety.

She says they were able to resettle in Des Moines quickly because there were already working to move here on a special immigrant visa.

She says the resettlement process usually takes years, but it’s changing due to the ongoing crisis.

“In this situation, they are coming to the local places and having background checks, medical screenings, a variety of different pieces that would be part of that two-year process, but is being expedited,” True-Funk said. “That being said, they are going to be on those military bases for a while.”

She says they settled the family in an apartment and will pay their rent for a few months.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail
Iowa City Community School District central administrative office.
Area schools start to see positive cases of COVID-19
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Thomas Woodard sentenced to life in prison for killing of 2 Anamosa prison workers
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy...
‘Do what’s best for the community,’ Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy
Willie Ray Fairley, of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, spoke to students at Mount Mercy...
'Do what's best for the community,' Willie Ray Fairley speaks at Mount Mercy
Poll shows majority of Americans support mask mandates
The mother of a missing 11-year-old boy from Montezuma is speaking out for the first time...
Day of Action planned Friday for missing Xavior Harrelson