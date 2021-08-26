Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Virtual learning enrollment rises for Des Moines public schools

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Public Schools are seeing a major increase in virtual learning enrollment.

The district is offering new remote learning for K-5th graders.

District leaders call it an option for concerned parents. About 630 elementary students are enrolled.

That’s about five percent of all elementary students in the district.

Phil Roeder with DMPS says the pandemic made them get creative.

“COVID was rearing its head again, and we needed to take measures that we could take to meet the health needs of students,” Roeder said.

Roeder says the district is ready to expand virtual learning if COVID-19 cases worsen.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man...
Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for info regarding wanted man
Ann Lebo, Iowa's education director, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds have been named in a Council...
Gov. Reynolds, Iowa officials facing lawsuit over mask mandate ban
Ames police identify woman found slain in apartment
Lightning strikes ahead of severe storms in Strawberry Point on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Photos of Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Governor Kim Reynolds is set to tour damage from the storms earlier this week.
Gov. Reynolds to tour storm damage in Fayette County
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Iowa state senator helps fund, coordinate Afghanistan rescue
One of the founders of Iowa City's Neighborhood NEST program says the group is adjusting how it...
Iowa City's Neighborhood NEST program makes changes
Iowa Hawkeye marching band returns
Iowa Hawkeye marching band returns