Virtual learning enrollment rises for Des Moines public schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Public Schools are seeing a major increase in virtual learning enrollment.

The district is offering new remote learning for K-5th graders.

District leaders call it an option for concerned parents. About 630 elementary students are enrolled.

That’s about five percent of all elementary students in the district.

Phil Roeder with DMPS says the pandemic made them get creative.

“COVID was rearing its head again, and we needed to take measures that we could take to meet the health needs of students,” Roeder said.

Roeder says the district is ready to expand virtual learning if COVID-19 cases worsen.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.