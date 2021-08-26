Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Strong to severe storm threat continues

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms continue to move through eastern Iowa from round one for today. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely as these move slowly to the east.

The rest of today has the potential to be very active across eastern Iowa with a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Given the heat built up, any storms will carry the potential for strong wind and large hail. Several more lines of storms could occur through the afternoon and into tonight. With the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding may become a concern later tonight.

Storms could become strong to severe very quickly through the afternoon and evening with rapidly changing conditions. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have the volume turned up if the risk lasts into the overnight hours.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of a man...
Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for info regarding wanted man
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Ann Lebo, Iowa's education director, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds have been named in a Council...
Gov. Reynolds, Iowa officials facing lawsuit over mask mandate ban
Ames police identify woman found slain in apartment
The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible.
Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail

Latest News

Severe weather potential for August 26, 2021.
Severe storm threat continues through the day
Storm potential tonight
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Severe storms possible this afternoon, lasting into tonight
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast