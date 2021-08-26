Show You Care
Severe weather threat returns to eastern Iowa on Thursday

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, Iowa will be under the threat of severe thunderstorms on Thursday. 

Overnight we could see some isolated storms but the strongest cells develop Thursday afternoon and evening. The primary impact of any severe storms will be damaging wind, but large hail is also possible. With abundant moisture available a heavy rain threat exists as well, especially from any training thunderstorms.

At this point, the threat exists throughout eastern Iowa late tomorrow afternoon through the evening, with perhaps some indications that northern Iowa could again be most favored. The location of a frontal boundary and any effect from the overnight activity will be key to where storms develop on Thursday.

Make sure you stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including the KCRG First Alert Weather App and a NOAA Weather Radio. Stay with KCRG for updates as the threat moves in.

