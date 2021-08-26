Severe storms possible Thursday, could bring strong wind, large hail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday has potential to be very active across eastern Iowa, with a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Given the heat built up, any storms will carry the potential for strong wind and large hail.

Already as of 4 a.m., a storm cluster is located in northeast Nebraska and currently moving our way. Given the speed, those may move into our western counties around lunchtime.

In addition to that batch, several more lines of storms may occur later in the afternoon into Thursday night. Heavy rain will accompany any storm that impacts the area as well, which may also lead to a flash flood risk Thursday night.

The bottom line is to be ready for rapidly changing weather conditions throughout the day and into Thursday night, with an increasing potential of heavy thunderstorms going into Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.