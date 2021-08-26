Show You Care
Severe storms possible this afternoon, lasting into tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today has potential to be very active across eastern Iowa with a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Given the heat built up, any storms will carry the potential for strong wind and large hail. Already as of 4am, a storm cluster is located in northeast Nebraska and currently moving our way. Given the speed, those may move into our western counties around lunchtime. In addition to that batch, several more lines of storms may occur later this afternoon into tonight. Heavy rain will accompany any storm that impacts the area as well, which may also lead to a flash flood risk tonight. The bottom line is to be ready for rapidly changing weather conditions today and tonight with an increasing potential of heavy thunderstorms going into Friday morning.

