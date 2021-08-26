Severe storm threat continues through the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms continue to move through eastern Iowa from round one for today. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely as these move slowly to the east.

Radar Update (12:10pm) - Storms will continue to move slowly to the east. Heavy rain & frequent lightning likely as these storms move through pic.twitter.com/lj02U6dwPY — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) August 26, 2021

The rest of today has the potential to be very active across eastern Iowa with a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Given the heat built up, any storms will carry the potential for strong wind and large hail. Several more lines of storms could occur through the afternoon and into tonight. With the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding may become a concern later tonight.

Severe weather potential for August 26, 2021. (KCRG)

Storms could become strong to severe very quickly through the afternoon and evening with rapidly changing conditions. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have the volume turned up if the risk lasts into the overnight hours.

Estimated timing through the evening. (KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.