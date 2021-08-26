Man found guilty in strangling of 74-year-old Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has been convicted of strangling a 74-year-old man and stealing his car.

A jury on Wednesday found 20-year-old Charlie Gary guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Long in January 2020.

Gary was also convicted of robbery, burglary and abuse of a corpse. Prosecutors argued Gary strangled Long and abused his body before stealing the car and other items.

Gary’s attorneys said he was a prostitute and Long died while the men were having sex. They said Gary took Long’s possessions as payment.

Gary was arrested driving Long’s car the day after the victim’s body was found.

